Nick Cannon Reveals He Lost Faith in Marriage

The 39-year-old television host made his feelings clear in an interview with ET Online, published on Valentine's Day.

'I don't believe in marriage anymore,' said the singer, candidly.

The San Diego-born rapper told the outlet, 'My mindset has changed. I have done that.'

'I don't like doing things that I am not good at.'

Speaking of bouncing back from his heartbreak, Nick said, 'I was a broken soul, but now I am back out on the scene.'

The interview occurred ahead of Cannon's blind date with a listener from his Power 106 radio show, Nick Cannon Mornings.

Despite the former couple's divorce, Nick revealed in an interview with People magazine in January 2018 that he has 'unconditional love' for Mariah.

He emphasised the importance of showing their adorable twins that he and his former partner respect each other, after calling it quits in 2016.

The Wild 'n Out host pointed out that his positive relationship with Mariah allows them to parent together as a united front, as opposed to just 'co-parenting'.

He said: 'It's funny when they say "co-parenting" — that phrase is a little redundant. You can't co-parent, you have to parent, and that's what we do well because when it comes to our children, we're selfless individuals — they're first.

'You're reminded that it's all about unconditional love and they've got to understand that to its core.

'Whenever we can show that - even if we’re not together, [that] we love each other unconditionally — and become that fine example to our children, they’ll grow up to be good human beings, hopefully.'

The former couple share eight-year-old twins — daughter Monroe and son Moroccan.

The former Nickelodeon star also revealed that his and Mariah's children get along with their two-year-old half-brother Golden, whom he shares with Brittany Bell.

He added: 'They love him... Any chance they get an opportunity to play with him, they're all over him.

'The holidays were fun watching him crawl and try to take his first steps and watching his siblings try to help him walk around. It was a lot of fun.'

Meanwhile, Cannon previously admitted to the hosts of US chat show The Talk that he isn't 'ready' to get married again just yet.

He told co-host Paula Abdul: 'I do have a theory, if I'm not good at something I ain't going to keep messing it up.'

'So relationships, my theory on it is I'd much rather look at bettering myself and having a friend, as opposed to trying to jump into something and be responsible for someone else's happiness.

'I'm not ready yet. I still feel like I have a lot to go and my kids are my number one focus, so anything besides that I can't really sign up for it right now.'

Mariah and Nick tied the knot during a low-key ceremony in the Bahamas on April 30, 2008.

They announced their split in 2014, with their divorce being finalised in 2016.

Chart-topping singer Mariah was briefly engaged to billionaire James Packer, 52, before striking up a romance with her current boyfriend, dancer Bryan Tanaka, 36.