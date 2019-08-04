Nicki Minaj Angers Saudis With a Tweet About the Cancellation of Male Guardianship Law



Nicki Minaj has managed to anger the Saudis again because of her comment on the cancellation of the male guardianship law in Saudi Arabia.





Saudis started to attack at Minaj for a tweet in which she suggested she might be behind the laws cancellation decision by refusing to perform in the kingdom earlier. "Not sure if I did personally by pulling out of the show, but thank u for posting so ppl can see results are happening in real time. There’s still a long way to go but this made me happy. " said Nicki in her tweet

Not sure if I did personally by pulling out of the show, but thank u for posting so ppl can see results are happening in real time. There’s still a long way to go but this made me happy. #HumanRights https://t.co/g643AFMO1O — MEGATRON (@NICKIMINAJ) August 2, 2019

Nicki attached an article that linked the two incidents and that painted Minaj as an influential figure in Saudi Arabia after her concert's cancelation to her tweet. Angry comments rained from the Saudis on Minaj's tweet, who suggested she was no longer influential in Saudi society.

The Saudis reacted angrily to Nicki's attempts to suggest that she might have been the reason for the cancellation of the male guardianship law in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudis reacted angrily to Nicki's attempts to suggest that she might have been the reason for the cancellation of the male guardianship law in Saudi Arabia.

One of the commentators made sure to embarrass Minaj by writing that the decision to drop the male guardianship law in the Kingdom was under study for about two years, and the whole thing only needed time to be announced, demanding the media to stop glorifying some people.

Some also stressed that the decision to cancel the male guardianship law is part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's vision of Saudi Arabia for 2030.

Nicki Minaj previously canceled her concert in Saudi Arabia, which was supposed to be held in Jeddah.