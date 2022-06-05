Nidal Nasr and His Come Back With 'Mesh Ghalat'

Lebanese singer and musician Nidal Nasr, published his new song “Mesh Ghalat” through a launching event at Antika Lounge on, Friday 27th, 2022.

His new single “Mesh Ghalat” is Nidal’s 4th hit written by Mohamad Nakouzi, composed by Ahmad Akkad and arranged by Majed Daher.

Awarded in 2021 by the Arab American Music Awards (AAMA), was a motive for Nidal to launch this 4th and new single song.

“Mesh Ghalat” means “It’s Not Wrong” and relates to all of us. It is not wrong to keep your distress to yourself and to keep your emotions and feelings to your own, it is hard but to move on you need to try to forget.

“Each one of us has passed through hard times like loosing a lover or friend and maybe got hurt by someone dear, I hope my song can soothe the leftover pain and help let go of the unpleasant memory!” said Nidal, “I am a proud Arabian musician and passionate about what I do and I want my music and the oriental music to keep its beats in all the hearts and hummed in the ears”

Nidal Nasr is based in the US and is the leading singer of Antika Lounge - USA, the only Lebanese nightclub in California.

A full house of 160 guests came to the Launch at Antika night club, originated from a diversity of Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Syria and Palestine.

All guests enjoyed the evening that brought them back home with the New song and the feel of the Arabian vibes.

“Mesh Ghalat” music video took place in the desert of California- USA, was directed by Director Alan Azar and D.O.P. John Ros.



The music video is now live on Nidal Nasr’s Offical Youtube channel You can listen to his song on all online streaming platforms (Amazon, Anghami, Apple Music, Deezer, Instagram/Facebook, YouTube Music, iHeartRadio, iTunes, Spotify, TikTok) Nidal concluded “I always make sure to pick the light words and rich music that brings nothing but happiness to all who listens to it. My hope is to create a comfort zone where people rush to when a break is needed.”

New releases will always be on the way, follow Nidal on his Instagram page and stay tuned for more!

Press Release: Nidal Nasr