Niecy Nash And Jessica Betts Celebrate Pride Month And Share Wedding Photos

And on Tuesday, Niecy Nash marked the start of Pride Month by posting an image from their nuptials on her Instagram.

'Happy Pride Month! We feel the love and we are sending it right back!' the actress, 51, wrote in the caption.

In the photo, the couple are seen laughing as Nash reveals a rainbow on the sole of her sneakers.

Nash is dressed in a strapless white wedding gown while Betts wears a cream three-piece suit and puffs on a cigar.

It's the third marriage for Nash who was previously married to men and she shared in March that she had 'never been with a woman before' meeting Betts.

'A lot of people say that, like, 'Oh, you came out!' and I say, 'Well, from out of where?'' she said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

'I wasn't anywhere to come out of. I wasn't living a sexually repressed life when I was married to men, I just loved them when I loved them. And now I love her.'

The star of Claws and Reno 911! has two daughters, Dia, 21, and Donielle, 25, and a son, Dominic, 28, from her first marriage to Pastor Don Nas.

The couple were married for 13 years, before divorcing in 2007.

In May 2011, she tied the knot with Jay Tucker in 2010 but they split in late 2019, finalizing their divorce in March 2020.