Nikki Bella Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors

The 'Total Bellas' star welcomed son Matteo - whom she has with her partner Artem Chigvintsev - into the world in July, and has since been sharing her postpartum body journey on social media.



When one follower suggested she was “pregnant again" this week, she explained that she was simply "super bloated" from "travel and hormones" and joked that she "had abs in the day and a little bell at night".



She reacted on her Instagram Story: “No lol. My dress was baggy and with the number placement and being super bloated from travel and hormones (milk is coming to an end) I totally look it. It is what it is lol. Had abs in the day and a little bell at night. #momlife.(sic)"



The 37-year-old star was inundated with people asking her the same question and vowed to educate everyone on how the body changes after having a child.



She added in a comment: “So, a lot of people have asked me this since the weekend, sucks, LOL. “But I talk about it on the podcast tomorrow. Hormones, body changes and holding eight pounds of water weight! Today back to normal! (sic)"

Last month, Nikki declared that she was "almost back" to her pre-baby body.



Writing on the photo-sharing platform, she shared: "With healthy eating, increase of workout activity and Emsculpt Neo this Mama is almost back to her pre baby body! ... #emsculpt #emsculptneo #moremusclelessfat (sic)"



While she has also recently admitted to feeling “conflicted” over whether to have another child.



Part of her does want to give Matteo a sibling but she also wants to prioritize her career and make her return to WWE alongside her twin sister Brie Bella next year.



She said: "I've been having some conflict in my head lately. And I know I talk to you about this a lot, I go back and forth, but baby number two.



“So I thought I was one and done and then Matteo makes me want to give him a sibling and Artem makes me want to give him a baby girl, not that I have any control over that. Then I'm like, 'Closer in age is good,' but then I'm like, 'I really want to do a WWE return with you Brie. I really want to go after the tag title.' That's one thing I really want to do before I hang up the Nikes for good."