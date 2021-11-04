Nina Abdel-Malek Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

Lebanese artist Nina Abdel-Malik has announced that she gave birth to her second child from her media professional husband, Hassan Al-Sheikh, and shared with her followers the details of her birth from the moment she entered the hospital, until the birth of her child.

Nina, the Star Academy alum, published footage before and after giving birth from the hospital room in Abu Dhabi.

She appeared in one of the clips before giving birth, saying: "I can't stop filming." Then she later published a video after giving birth, revealing that she named her little girl "Queena Sofia", and she said: "The girl is here, and her name is Queena Sophia Al-Sheikh."

Nina confirmed that her son Shan, her husband and her mother were with her at the hospital, which made her feel reassured and comfortable.

After that, she announced the use of what is known as the "cord blood bank" for her daughter, which is the process of collecting umbilical cord blood (and tissues), extracting stem cells and freezing them by cryopreservation for future medical use to treat some serious diseases.

Nina Abdel-Malik also shared a set of photos on Instagram, in which she appeared as she was preparing to give birth, wearing a dress that showed her advanced stage of pregnancy, and she also appeared in other photos from the hospital bed after giving birth, where a smile rose on her features, expressing her happiness that her birth was completed well and safely.