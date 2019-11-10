No More Cleavage? Rania Youssef Reveals the Secret of Her Decision to Wear Hijab

Egyptian actress Rania Youssef revealed the secret behind her decision to wear the hijab, in an interview she recently had with the Arabic edition of The Insider.





Youssef confirmed the reason was her role in the movie "Box of the World," which is currently being filmed, in which she plays the character of a simple Egyptian girl who dreams of marriage.

Rania plays a girl named Fatima in the movie, a poor hard-working 30-year-old girl with a dream of marriage, who happens to wear wearing a hijab.

She said: "I felt her personality is close to mine, and she represents many girls in Egypt who have a hard life."

Rania's appearance wearing a hijab raised many questions, some wondering if the death of young artist Haitham Ahmed Zaki had anything to do with her decision.