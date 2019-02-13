No more Handcuffs After Mirhan Hussein gets Released from Prison
Hussein will return immediately to complete the shoot for her roles in the series "Alamet Estifham" and "Qayd Aqili" (Source: mirhanhusseinmima - Instagram)
The Egyptian Prison Service released singer Mirhan Hussein after a two-week detention for the fight that broke out between her and two police officers a couple of years ago.
Her release came after serving a two-week sentence with the two officers involved in the case sentenced to the same.
Hussein will return immediately to complete the shoot for her roles in the series "Alamet Estifham" (Question Mark) and "Qayd Aqili" (Family Record) that she has been granted leave from before handing herself to the police.
