No More Porn? Mia Khalifa Stars With Egyptian Actor Amr Waked in Ramy Season 2.. Watch

Hulu shared the official trailer of the second series of Ramy starring Ramy Youssef.

What caught the attention of the audience is the new actress participating in the new season, ex porn star Mia Khalifa, along with Egyptian actor Amr Waked who played Ramy's father in the first season.

It is still not known what's the nature of Khalifa's role in the series, and how she ended up participating in an international series.

Ramy tells the story of a young Muslim living in The States who faces many difficult challenges as a Muslim.

Ramy star "Ramy Youssef" won Best Actor Award – Television Series Musical or Comedy in Golden Globes 2019.

Ramy - season 2 is set to premiere on May 29th, according to "tvseriesfinale".