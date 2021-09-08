Noor Diab Posts Official Engagement Pictures.. And Followers Comment 'You Look Like Meghan Markle'

She said yes! Noor Diab, daughter of Egyptian megastar Amr Diab and actress Shereen Reda, has got engaged to English man Kieran Woodward.

One month ago, particularly on 11 August, Noor made the engagement announcement without revealing details of her fiancé.

And yesterday, Noor Diab made the engagement official when her fiancé surprised her on one knee asking to marry her.

Diab revealed the sweetest details behind the proposal, when she thought that she was just going to do one of her usual photoshoots.

Noor started the post with 'I love you'.

Then she added: 'Showed up to what I thought was just a photoshoot with @boydvisuals. The love of my life surprised me with a proposal,' adding 'I said yes' hashtag.

In response to the engagement post, Kieran Woodward showered Noor Diab with love.

He wrote: 'Aaaaaaw baby, I love you too, you are my life, my one and only, my twin flame, my forever after, I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you, grow old, make memories and live life to the fullest, you make me want to be a better man, I want you to always be you, be true to yourself, I will always support you, together until the end.'



According to his Instagram bio, Kieran Woodward wrote of himself: 'Optimization Of Human Movement: Conscious Spine & Posture Realignment, Pain Free Movement, Boxing Technique & Athletic Performance, living In the UK.'

In a previous video, Noor said that Kieran is African British.

Before the engagement post, Noor Diab shared a reel of the two women followers say that she resembles.

'y’all tell me all the time i look like these two.'

The video has Canadian actress Rachel McAdams and The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.