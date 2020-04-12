Not so Glamorous! Sherine Shocks Followers With a Before-Fame-Video.. Check out Her Old Folk Nickname!

An old video of Egyptian songstress Sherine Abdelwahab, dating back to even before her popular song Ah Ya Leil was released in 2002, circulated.

In the video, Sherine was performing at a local wedding, and her nickname was Samra El Gamal, which means "Camel's Brunette".

The audience interacted with the video; many praised the beginnings of the Egyptian artist and her hard work until she reached her current status, while some said that they believed her first title was "Sherine Ah Ya Leil", according to her song, which was the reason for fame.

As for the reason for choosing the nickname Samra El Gamal, it was revealed that the name is related to musician Ahmed El-Gamal, who adopted Sherine's talent in her beginnings, and not the Gamal as in "camel" as such.