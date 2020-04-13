Nothing Stops Khloe Kardashian From Throwing a Party For True

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has to mark her second birthday in isolation amidst the coronavirus pandemic, and despite the lockdown, Khloe organised a huge Trolls-themed party for the three of them.



Taking to Instagram, she shared: "Miss True is about to wake up and these are all her birthday gifts. She is going to freak out. I mean, look at this ice cream parlour from auntie Kiki. She's so loved and spoiled, we couldn't ask for anything else. Even though this party consists of her mommy, daddy and True, she will feel loved and adored. This is just crazy, she's so spoiled but she's sweet."





Whilst the family had all originally planned to be there, Khloe's famous family will now send their best wishes to True via video chat.



A source said recently: "Khloé, True and Tristan will be together on Sunday, but there will be no lavish Kardashian party this time. They can't be with the rest of the family, so she has been baking individual cakes to drop off at the homes of her sisters and brother, and her mom, so everyone gets a cake. Then everybody is going to get together on Zoom on Sunday to sing 'Happy Birthday' and blow out the candles."



Khloe is also planning an "Easter egg hunt" for her daughter True to mark the holiday as well as her little girl's birthday.



Speaking about her plans on an Instagram Live, she shared: "She's never had like an Easter egg hunt because she's always been too young, so I'm going to do fun things that's engaging and different for her. It will be really fun for her."