Nude Scenes in Demet Özdemir's Series are Now More Important Than The Series

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published July 31st, 2022 - 03:18 GMT
Demet Özdemir and Buğra Gülsoy
Demet Özdemir and Buğra Gülsoy's bold scenes are stealing the show
Highlights
Demet Ozdemir is all what people are talking about!

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor,

Demet Özdemir and Buğra Gülsoy's coming series is trending due to its bold and nude scenes, and now these scenes are being discussed more than the story of the show itself. 

Earlier on Friday, Turkish media sites released the trailer for Demet Özdemir and Buğra Gülsoy's series ''Dünyayla Benim Aramda'' 

In the trailer, many fans were overwhelmed with the bold scenes that is being included in the show.

The trailer begins with the two famous Turkish actors Demet and Buğra lying in bed, supposedly not wearing anything, and cuddling in bed as Buğra holds Demet's hand and kisses it. 

Soon after, the duo can be seen in a bathtub together also nude, but their bodies are covered with bubbles from the soap in the tub. Other scenes show the Turkish stars 'happily in love' and share a kiss. 

While other shots in the trailer feature Buğra Gülsoy kissing his costar on the neck as they lay next to each other in bed.

Fans on social media are surprised with how her new fiancé feels about this role.

The show, which will air on Disney+ Turkey features many famous actors including Metin AkdülgerZerrin Tekindor and Melisa Döngel. The show is directed by Hülya Gezer  and produced by Asena Bülbüloglu. 

The plot of the series revolves around a passionate woman named Ilkin (Demet Özdemir) who soon realizes that her relationship with Tolga (Buğra Gülsoy) is starting to fade away, and she is trying to save what they both have to respect the idea of commitment. 

