Demet Ozdemir's Dünyayla Benim Aramda's Trailer is Here

The wait is finally over!

Disney+ Turkey shares Buğra Gülsoy and Demet Özdemir's trailer for their latest upcoming Turkish series Dünyayla Benim Aramda (Between the World and Me)

Social media users blew up their Instagram and Twitter accounts expressing their excitement for the new series, as the new show features a handful of very bold scenes.

It is reported that Demet Özdemir's role was previously offered to famous Turkish actress Hande Erçel, who allegedly refused to star in the series due to the bold scenes.

And earlier, many rumors claimed that Buğra Gülsoy's role was offered to Hande Erçel's then boyfriend Kerem Bürsin, who accepted the offer, and rumor has it that Erçel has ended her relationship with the Turkish actor for accepting to act in such bold scenes.