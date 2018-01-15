Obsessed Taylor Swift Fan Needs a Gun to Protect Her in Africa!

The songstress is riding high after releasing End Game, the latest music video from her Reputation album, on Friday. (Source: Debby Wong - Shutterstock)

She's had more than her fair share of obsessed fans.

Now a 58-year-old man is claiming he's Taylor Swift's boyfriend and needs a gun to protect her, TMZ reported on Sunday

New Hampshire law enforcement sources told the website the man was at the station for voluntary questioning on an unrelated case when he bragged he was the singer's significant other.

The police say he even showed them texts with a 'Taylor Swift' as the recipient.

They got suspicious when he asked how many states he could drive through with a concealed carry weapons permit.

He also reportedly told them he wanted a gun to protect the 28-year-old pop star in Africa. It's unclear why he thinks she will be there.

However, she is due to start her tour in support of her new album, Reputation, on May 28 in Glendale, Los Angeles and it will take in Canada, the UK, Ireland and Australia before wrapping on November 9 in Auckland, New Zealand.

The cops didn't detain the man because, as they explained to TMZ, simply saying you want a gun to protect someone is not a crime.

However, the source told the website that the cops have tried to contact Taylor's team to warn her.

It's not the first time the Look What You Made Me Do singer has had to deal with an obsessed fan.

Mohammed Jaffar, 29, was committed to a state psychiatric facility in September by the Manhattan Supreme Court after he broke into the megastar's NYC apartment building in February and called her management 60 times in a two-week period.

About a week later, he came back two days in a row to ring her doorbell and continued to violate orders to stay away from Taylor until his March 6 arrest.

