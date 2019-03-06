Offset Shares Sexy Videos of Cardi B Twerking in Her Swimwear

Offset proposed to Cardi onstage in Philadelphia in October 2017 (Source: iamcardib / Instagram )

They recently repaired their marriage after a brief split last year - and Offset couldn't stop sharing sexy videos of his wife while on their sexy Los Cabos getaway.

Cardi B, 26, wore a sexy patterned Pucci swimsuit as she headed onto their yacht, before getting on the bed and twerking for her delighted tapper beau, 27.

Wearing a matching sarong, Cardi danced on deck before laying face down on the bed and working her magic, while he opened his mouth while laying next to her.

Doing her thing: He was delighted when Cardi lay face down on the bed and twerked in a further sexy display

In the clip, she then sat on Offset's lap as he squeezed her derriere in the very intimate video clip, for all their fans to see, showing off his diamond wedding ring.

Cardi B and Offset looked close as she headed on deck in her ensemble, which had a matching hat - she wore designer sunglasses.

In the next part of the clip, Cardi sat on her husband's lap as he stroked and caressed it, before giving it a final squeeze.

Stunning: Cardi B looked incredible in her Pucci swimsuit with matching hat and sarong

Crazy for her: Offset flashed his enormous diamond wedding ring as he squeezed his wife's ample assets, proving they are well and truly back on track

The recently reunited couple very obviously in the throes of passion on Monday as they went yachting off the coastline.

Offset, a rapper of Migos fame, went shirtless and showed off his tattoos as he posed with his wife for a series of selfies.

The Georgia-born hunk accessorized his topless look with a couple of glittering necklaces, one of which included a splashy tassel.

Their yacht that day was a showbiz affair featuring a massive print on one of the walls that showed Marilyn Monroe blowing a bubble of pink gum.

At one point, Cardi could be seen with her hair swept up into a high bun as she sat next to her husband and shared a laugh with him.

For part of their excursion, Offset was wearing a black and scarlet set of what appeared to be diving gear.

Cardi was active on her Instagram Stories while at sea, posting a sizzling video of Offset lying shirtless across her front and kissing her on the chest.

His new song Quarter Milli featuring Gucci Mane could be heard playing in the background, and Cardi mouthed along to the lyrics.

Cardi's Insta Stories also offered her followers a glimpse at the sumptuous spread of food they enjoyed that afternoon, including shellfish.

She and Offset, who share a seven-month-old daughter called Kulture, briefly broke up last year but were quite open about missing one another.

Offset once turned up onstage during one of Cardi's gigs and professed his love, whereas she dished on Instagram Live about how 'I miss' his manhood.

After she and Offset resuscitated their marriage, she told the new March issue of Harper's Bazaar that he had floated couple's therapy before their split.

'I didn’t want to go to marriage counseling. He suggested it, but it’s like: "I don’t want to go,"' said Cardi, who hails from the Bronx.

'There’s no counselor or nothing that could make me change my mind,' said the rapper, who once released a single called Be Careful amid Offset cheating rumors.

The dynamic duo attended the Grammy Awards together in January, where she took home the rap album prize for her debut LP Invasion Of Privacy.

Offset proposed to Cardi onstage in Philadelphia in October 2017 with a ring valued at around half a million - only for it to emerge they were already legally married.