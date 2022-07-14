Ola Al-Fares's Latest Picture Speculates Pregnancy Rumors Due to Weight Gain

By Alexandra Abumuhor

Jordanian journalist, Ola Al-Fares, sparked pregnancy rumors recently.

Ola Al-Fares took to her Instagram account to share several snaps alongside her husband, as they enjoyed a romantic getaway in the mountains and around sunsets and seas.

In one of the photos, Ola can be seen sitting on a romantically set dinner table with a beautiful nature landscape behind her, the Jordanian star donned a white dress and let her wavy brown hair fall down to her shoulders.

Apart from looking stylish and elegant, fans noticed that Ola's weight had increased, which sparked speculations that she could be pregnant with her first child.

On the other hand, others said that it was Ola's white dress that showed her extra weight from the bottom, and that the media would not hide her pregnancy if it happened.

Ola also published a picture of her hand and the hand of her husband, each wearing blue-eyed bracelets, while holding a stone with the word “dream” written on it; What may indicate that the dream of motherhood has come true!

Comments poured out on Ola's photos, asking if she was actually pregnant. One of them wrote: "you gained weight after getting married, or wait, are you pregnant?''

Another commented, "The pregnancy is clear, do not try to hide it."

One user wrote:'' you look stunning, you gained weight but it looks so good on you!'' another added: 'that is such a nice picture Ola, and the slight weigh gain looks super good on you''