Olga Kurylenko Who Suffers from Coronavirus Split from Her Boyfriend

Olga Kurylenko has split from her boyfriend.

The 40-year-old actress - who last week revealed she was suffering from the coronavirus - has also been dealing with the break-up of her relationship with Argentine actor Ben Cura, 31.

However, it is believed the pair split before Olga became ill.

A source told the Daily Mail newspaper's Eden Confidential column: "They wanted to make it work but it proved too difficult, with their jobs pulling them in different directions.

"Olga will bounce back, though, as always."

The brunette beauty - who has a four-year-old son, Alexander Max Horatio, with her former partner Max Benitz - had been battling the virus at home after doctors in London told her to go into isolation to prevent her from spreading the illness.

She previously shared on Instagram: "Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus. I've actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously! (sic)"

However, she revealed earlier this week that she's "feeling better" and she doesn't have a temperature anymore.

She wrote: "Hello everyone! I'm feeling better today. My fever is gone! I hear people can't figure out where I currently am. I'm in London!

"How do I know it's coronavirus and not just a flu? I did a test for coronavirus which came back positive. What are the medicines that doctors prescribed as treatment? NONE! I was told to take paracetamol in case my fever was too high and if I was in too much pain (sic)."