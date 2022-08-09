Olivia Newton-John Loses a Battle With Cancer at 73

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

Singer and actress Olivia Newton John died on Monday, August 8.

The star was battling breast cancer, and sadly lost. Her husband, John Easterling has announced the news on Olivia's official Facebook page with a statement.

His statement read: ''Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,"

He added: ''"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org)."

''Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall.''

Olivia Newton-John is best known for portraying the role of Sandy in “Grease,” one of the most popular movie musicals of its era, starring alongside her was John Travolta who played the role of Dany.

The actress' first cancer diagnosis was in 1992, when she was 44, and soon after, she became the founder of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Australia.

John Travolta took to his Instagram account to share a tribute remembering the late actress, John wrote: ''My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!''

Olivia Newton-John was born in England in 1948, and moved to Australia when she was only 5 years old.

He father, Brinley Newton-John was a spy in during WWII and afterward served as headmaster at Cambridgeshire High School for Boys. When Olivia was 11, her parents divorced, and she later released a song called 'Changes' that described the difficult time.

Olivia gained fame while starring in the famous musical-film Grease in the 1970's alongside actor John Travolta, and because of that role, Olivia Newton-John rose to fame instantly and was known worldwide.

In 1983 she teamed with Travolta again for "Two of a Kind," a romantic comedy-fantasy, but it failed to recapture their "Grease" spark.

Over a lengthy career Newton-John won four Grammy Awards and sold more than 100 million albums.