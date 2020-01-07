OMG! Did Nancy Ajram's Husband Kill an Ex Employee Who Worked in Their Villa? Lawyer Reveals New Facts 

Gabi Germanos, the lawyer defending Dr. Fadi Al-Hashem, confirmed that his client had no prior knowledge of the thief who broke into his house.

Speaking during during an interview on the show Ayyam Athawra (Revolution Diaries) hosted by journalist Tony Khalife, Germanos said that everyone working in the villa was unable to identify him.

Germanos added that the villa was equipped with cameras, and the robber's movements were recorded moment by moment since he entered the garden.

In the footage, the masked robber is seen standing around for a while before going into the house after guests had left the property, at which point the alarms were activated.

"Things are documented in the video which is now under the custody of the Lebanese judiciary," Germanos said.

The lawyer pointed out that Dr. Fadi Al-Hashem was not carrying a weapon at first, and the best evidence is when he handed the thief money that was already in his possession.

But when the robber went to his girls' room, things changed. Seeing as Dr. Fadi is not a military expert to distinguish whether the intruder's gun was real or not, he proceeded to exercise what he felt at the time was his right to defend his family from serious harm or death.

Germanos also stated that Al-Hashem shot the thief with 10 to 16 bullets, and suggested that given Dr. Fadi’s nervous state, he would have fired 100 bullets if he had them.

Lawyer Gabi Germanos concluded his speech by saying: "We resorted to the judiciary and we are counting on it, and we tolerate the suspension of Dr. Fadi since he was acting in a self-defense state. The issue does not need to be exploited by the media. We are now waiting for justice."