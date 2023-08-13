One Piece's Episode 1072 does the Manga justice!

ALBAWABA- After the spectacular reveal of Luffy's iconic Gear 5 in One Piece's episode 1071, Toei Animation gave Manga and Anime fans another visually stunning episode of Luffy's fight with Kaido!

Episode 1071 is considered one of the best in the series for its action scenes and animation, 1072 titled "The Ridiculous Power! Gear 5 in Full Play" follows with a highly talented staff including director Tasuku Shimaya and storyboard artist Megumi Ishitani.

Al Bawaba recommends not going through this article if you didn't watch One Piece yet since we will cover spoilers from episodes 1071 and 1072.

Fans expected episode 1071 to break the internet on release because of Luffy's Gear 5 transformation when he awakened his devil fruit and Nika ''the Sun God'' powers after resurrecting from death and it sure did!

This episode had fans unexpectedly laughing because of the characters' facial expressions and Luffy's goofy faces while fighting against Kaido.

Al Bawaba's favorite animation sequence in this episode is by the legendary Shinya Ohira as seen in the Tweet below:

Whoever animated this whole sequence, I freaking love you!



Gear 5 each episode just keeps impressing me more and more



Peak Fiction 🔥#ONEPIECE1072



pic.twitter.com/FwrOQ932Nv — Mugi (@Mugi_D_Phoenix) August 13, 2023

There is not a single frame that is not moving in this sequence, Luffy showcases the true power of Nika's Gear 5 and Shinya Ohira's really makes it come to life from the Manga, especially in the first few seconds. Unfortunately, we did not see Luffy's crew in action in this episode since the focus was mainly on Luffy and Kaido's fight.

