Ouch! Mohamed Ramadan Falls Hard on Stage During DIAFA Festival in Dubai (Video)

That had to hurt!

Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan calls himself the king, a legend, number one in addition to many more arrogant nicknames.

But since we are in 2020, "the king" also had his share of crisis especially in the last couple of weeks.

Yesterday, Mohamed Ramadan was in Dubai to participate in DIAFA Awards (Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards).

When he got up on stage to receive his trophy, he strutted as usual causing him to fall hard on stage.

Then Mohamed got up and carefully continued walking to receive the award as he sported an unusual golden suit.

Soon videos of Ramadan falling were heavily circulated on social media as many felt compassionate with him.

The Egyptian artist dealt with the fall in a little bit of sense of humor by posting the video on his official Instagram and captioning it: "Only the smart falls down" adding few laughing emojis.