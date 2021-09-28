Pantene Altın Kelebek: Link to Vote.. And Demet Özdemir Will Perform at the Show Opening

Categories for Pantene Altın Kelebek (Pantene Golden Butterfly) 2021, one of Turkey's most prestigious media awards, known as Turkey's biggest music and television awards, have been announced.
Voting excitement at Pantene Golden Butterfly has started on September 27, 2021. Last year, due to the pandemic, the awards were delivered by hand. And after a long break, candidates will come together on the award night on December 5.
Pantene Altın Kelebek Voting Details
In this year's ceremony, there will be 40 categories that will attract the attention of voters, who will be able to vote for figures and projects produced in the last 1 to 1.5 year.
The first round of voting will last until October 8, then the second and final round will take place. Number of candidates will also decrease to 10 nominees in each category.
Pantene Altın Kelebek jury will consists of Turkey's most reliable names. At the end of the second round of voting, those names will step in and vote for the categories.
The jury has no involvement in the first round of voting. In the second round, the weight of the public votes will be 70 percent and the jury will have the rest 30 percent.
Link to vote: www.pantenealtinkelebekodulleri.com
In order to vote, it is necessary to create an account for Pantene Golden Butterfly. Users who create an account will have the opportunity to vote for 40 of the 40 categories.
Pantene Altın Kelebek Ceremony Night Details
Hosts of Pantene Golden Butterfly award night will be Çağla Şıkel and Cem Davran.
Demet Özdemir will perform at the show opening.
Pantene Golden Butterfly 2021 Categories
- Best serial
- Best web series
- The best digital content
- Best actress
- The best actor
- Best comedy series
- Best Comedy Series Actress
- Best comedy series actor
- Best romantic comedy series
- Best Actress in a Romantic Comedy Series
- Best romantic comedy series actor
- Best drama couple
- Best director
- Best scenario
- Best serial music
- Best child actor
- The best daytime belt
- best female presenter
- Best male server
- Best news program female presenter
- Best news program male presenter
- Best news program
- Best sports program
- Best contest
- Best male singer
- Best female singer
- Best music group
- Best DJ
- Best rap
- Best Turkish folk music woman
- Best Turkish folk music male
- Best fantasy music woman
- Best fantasy music boys
- Best clip
- Best song
- Best influencer woman
- Best influencer male
- Best project album
- The best magazine program
- Best debut name
