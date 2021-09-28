Pantene Altın Kelebek: Link to Vote.. And Demet Özdemir Will Perform at the Show Opening

Categories for Pantene Altın Kelebek (Pantene Golden Butterfly) 2021, one of Turkey's most prestigious media awards, known as Turkey's biggest music and television awards, have been announced.

Voting excitement at Pantene Golden Butterfly has started on September 27, 2021. Last year, due to the pandemic, the awards were delivered by hand. And after a long break, candidates will come together on the award night on December 5.

Pantene Altın Kelebek Voting Details

In this year's ceremony, there will be 40 categories that will attract the attention of voters, who will be able to vote for figures and projects produced in the last 1 to 1.5 year.

The first round of voting will last until October 8, then the second and final round will take place. Number of candidates will also decrease to 10 nominees in each category.

Pantene Altın Kelebek jury will consists of Turkey's most reliable names. At the end of the second round of voting, those names will step in and vote for the categories.

The jury has no involvement in the first round of voting. In the second round, the weight of the public votes will be 70 percent and the jury will have the rest 30 percent.

Link to vote: www.pantenealtinkelebekodulleri.com

In order to vote, it is necessary to create an account for Pantene Golden Butterfly. Users who create an account will have the opportunity to vote for 40 of the 40 categories.

Pantene Altın Kelebek Ceremony Night Details

Hosts of Pantene Golden Butterfly award night will be Çağla Şıkel and Cem Davran.

Demet Özdemir will perform at the show opening.

Pantene Golden Butterfly 2021 Categories