Paris and Prince Jackson Honor Their Late Father at the Tony Awards Ceremony as MJ Musical Wins Big!

Michael Jackson's children Prince and Paris Jackson paid tribute to their late father at the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York on Sunday.

Taking to the stage, Prince told the audience: 'A lot of people seem to think our dad Michael Jackson changed popular music forever,' before adding: 'And who are we to disagree?'

He continued: 'But what people may not know is he loved musicals, on film and on the stage. That's why we are so incredibly honored to introduce the night's first nominee for best musical, MJ, which, using many of his iconic hits, looks at the complexities and brilliance of our father's process.'

VIDEO: Paris and Prince introducing MJ: The Musical at Tony Awards 2022.



"A lot of people seem to think our dad, Michael Jackson, changed popular music forever. Who are we to disagree? What people may not know is he loved musicals on film and on the stage..."



💗 #MJTheMusical pic.twitter.com/FdHfQPmZOk — TSCM (@MJJRepository) June 13, 2022

Earlier on in the evening, the brother and sister duo turned heads as they arrived in style on the red carpet.

Paris, 24, looked incredible in a floor-length off-shoulder nude gown that showcased her colorful arm tattoos, featuring sparkly silver chain stripes running throughout the bodice.

Meanwhile Prince, 25, was dapper in an all-black look that included a black shirt under a suit and tie, and matching dress shoes.

He wore his long dark tresses pinned back, and sported a smattering of facial hair to the event.

Like her brother, Paris also pinned her blonde strands partly to the back in a loose bohemian style, but left some strands to frame her face.

The young model and actress accessorized the look with a multitude of bracelets and rings on her fingers.

She wore edgy makeup for the occasion, sporting dark shade of matte lipstick and shimmery bronze eyeshadow.

The brother and sister duo were spotted embracing Myles Frost, who portrays their father on MJ the Musical, a Broadway show about the making of Jackson's 1992 Dangerous World Tour.

The show is nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Myles is also nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role.

Myles, 22, sported a snazzy look, wearing a Michael-reminiscent high-collar black jacket with black beading on the structured shoulders.

He finalized the look with a pair of round silver sunglasses and sparkling black and silver loafers.

During the ceremony Paris and Prince introduced Myles to the stage, along with the rest of the cast, as they performed a dance number from the musical.

The trio were also seen posing with actor Antwayn Hopper, the star of A Strange Loop, which is also nominated for best musical.

Hopper wore a fantastical open-front white and gold high-collar top that showed off his buff chest, with matching white pants and a tulle train.

Prince also took to his Instagram Stories ahead of the event and posted a sweet video of him and Paris.

'Wow you look so pretty! Making me look bad,' he complimented his sibling as she stepped out of the elevator and playfully stuck out her tongue at him.



prince’s long hair 😭 and paris being gorgeous as always 😭 for some reason this is making me miss mike again 🤧 pic.twitter.com/apN7XYlpg2 — anon ᴹ♚ᴶ (@YAKN0WIMBAD) June 13, 2022

He also shared a lovely snap with his girlfriend Molly Schirmang, who looked to be wearing a cleavage-baring black dress.

'Fancy Smancy,' he captioned the cute snap of the couple, who have been dating since 2017, after meeting at university.

The 75th Annual Tony Awards is celebrating achievement in Broadway productions during the 2021–22 season.

This year's ceremony takes place at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City, hosted by West Side Story star Ariana DeBose.

The nominations were revealed last month, with Michael R. Jackson's musical A Strange Loop leading the pack with an impressive 11 nominations, including Best Music, Best Original Score and Best Book of a Musical.

Meanwhile, Michael Jackson jukebox musical MJ The Musical and Paradise Square also dominated with 10 nominations each, while The Legman Trilogy was the most nominated play.

Major stars, including Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster ('The Music Man'), Billy Crystal ('Mr. Saturday Night'), and Sam Rockwell ('American Buffalo') are up for acting nominations.

Notably, Daniel Craig's turn as Macbeth is absent from the nominations list, however, his co-star Ruth Negga has a nod for Best Performance By An Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for her part as Lady Macbeth.

Oscar-winner DeBose called the honor of hosting the prestigious event 'a dream come true' when it was announced last month.

In a statement, she said: 'I'm coming home! I'm so honored to celebrate 75 years of excellence in theatre, but more importantly every member of this community who poured themselves into making sure the lights of Broadway have the opportunity to shine brightly once again!'