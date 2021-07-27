Paris Hilton DENIES Pregnancy Rumors!

by Alexandra Abumuhor

Paris Hilton, 40, shot down rumors she is expecting a baby with her fiancé, Carter Reum, on Tuesday’s episode of her “This is Paris” podcast.

The DJ revealed she is waiting till after her wedding to get pregnant, she also mentioned that her "Paris Hilton push-up bra" from her new lingerie collection led the press to believe she was expecting.

Addressing the rumor, the former reality star said, "I also woke up to about 3,000 texts, all my iPhones are blowing up—all five of them—everyone wishing me congratulations and so happy for me and, yes, I've heard from people I haven't heard from in years. Thank you everyone for all the messages."

"I am not pregnant, not yet. I am waiting until after the wedding. My dress is being made right now so I want to make sure it looks gorgeous and fits perfectly so definitely waiting for that part," Paris shared.

"The only thing in the oven at the moment is my Sliving Lasagna!" she said referencing her new cooking show on YouTube, "Cooking with Paris."

Paris also shared her ideas for baby names: 'One day I can't wait to have a little girl, I'm going to name her London. I love London and Paris together. And for my boy I want to name him after a city, or a country or a state as well. I have the name but I'm not going to say it yet. I might keep it a surprise, I don't want anyone stealing my baby name for that one. '' she noted.

Hilton is engaged to 40-year-old Chris Reum.

The pair became engaged in February on a private tropical island as he presented her with a massive $1M diamond ring designed by Jean Dousset. They had been together for only a year.