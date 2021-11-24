Paris Hilton Shares a Glimpse of Her Romantic Honeymoon

Paris Hilton posted pictures of her honeymoon with her husband on the islands of "Bora Bora".

The DJ shared to her Instagram account shots taken during her honeymoon and captioned: "I've lived a fun life, but seeing the world with you as your wife is my favorite adventure so far! Thanks for taking me to heaven!".

Before her marriage, Paris was showing off her huge engagement ring, which contains emerald-cut diamonds from Jean Dusset, which costs two million dollars, and after a while she and her husband shared a picture of them confirming their romantic relationship since December of 2019, although they had known each other since long time.

And Paris expressed her happiness with her marriage to many newspapers, as she told "PEOPLE" magazine: "I can't wait for our family to grow... I feel that Carter and I are pieces of puzzles connected to each other."

Shortly after their wedding, PageSix revealed that Carter had a nine-year-old from a previous relationship he allegedly saw "only once", with reality TV star Laura Bellizzi, and now lives in California with her child.