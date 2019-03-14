Paris Jackson and Boyfriend Gabriel Glenn Get into a Heated Fight

Paris was just 11 when her father passed away in 2009 (Source: thesoundflowers/ Instagram )

Follow > Disable alert for Paris Jackson Disable alert for Michael Jackson Follow >

Paris Jackson was seen locked in a heated argument with her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn before appearing to consume alcohol while underage as the controversy over her late father Michael rages on.

The model and actress, 20, who has defended Michael after he was accused of child abuse in the shocking, and divisive, new Leaving Neverland documentary, hadn't been long out of rehab for alcohol abuse and mental health issues as she embarked on the wild two-day trip to New Orleans, Louisiana.

ssssssssssssssssssssssss

Dressed in her signature seventies-style boho manner, Paris came at loggerheads with her musician other half - prompting the two to become embroiled in an explosive all-night spat and subsequent 'drinking spell' at a bar.

While she may have fled to New Orleans the furore surrounding the new documentary, Paris seemed unable to escape her woes as she became locked in an argument with Gabriel while out on the Louisianan streets.

Moving the disagreement indoors, the brunette animatedly continued her furious display with Gabriel, which was in plain sight of people trying to enjoy a night out.

A source told US Weekly: 'They were drinking and started arguing at the bar BMC. They were shouting at each other.'

It was also claimed by the source that at one point Paris begged Gabriel to stop before 'turning away in tears'. However, a few seconds later she reportedly yelled: 'Don’t f***ing touch me right now' as Gabriel 'tried to touch her face'.

'They seemed to be arguing about drugs, and she looked messed up. Her eyes were wide, and she was fidgety,' it was continued of the altercation.

Paris was dressed in a pair of seventies style flared bottoms, while her orange tie-dye jumper added a hippy vibe to her overall look.

She kept her beauty look simple, opting for a simple slick of make-up, while allowing her highlighted tresses to run free.

A while later things seemed to cool down between the pair, and Paris was seen puffing on a cigarette while sitting down to relax on the street.

To further cool down, Paris was joined by a male pal as they made their way to the top of a building to take in the New Orleans skyline.

The brunette was seen taking in her surroundings, before getting comfortable on a step while puffing away on a cigarette.

'They seemed to be arguing about drugs, and she looked messed up. Her eyes were wide, and she was fidgety,' it was continued of the altercation.

Paris was dressed in a pair of seventies style flared bottoms, while her orange tie-dye jumper added a hippy vibe to her overall look.

She kept her beauty look simple, opting for a simple slick of make-up, while allowing her highlighted tresses to run free.

A while later things seemed to cool down between the pair, and Paris was seen puffing on a cigarette while sitting down to relax on the street.

To further cool down, Paris was joined by a male pal as they made their way to the top of a building to take in the New Orleans skyline.

The brunette was seen taking in her surroundings, before getting comfortable on a step while puffing away on a cigarette.

Back in 2017, the musician spoke to Rolling Stone about her suicide attempt at the age of 15 and how she would cut herself and hide it from her family.

'It was just self-hatred, low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn't do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore,' she confessed.

Paris added that part of her depression was from hanging out with 'a lot of older people doing a lot of crazy things' as she didn't fit in with the people in her seventh grade private school.

'I was doing a lot of things that 13-, 14-, 15-year-olds shouldn't do,' she recalled. 'I tried to grow up too fast, and I wasn't really that nice of a person.'

Adding to her depression and inner turmoil, the sister of Prince and Blanket revealed that she was also sexually assaulted by a significantly older 'complete stranger' when she was 14.

'I don't wanna give too many details. But it was not a good experience at all, and it was really hard for me, and, at the time, I didn't tell anybody.'

Further adding to her turmoil, the New Year saw the release of the shocking documentary Leaving Neverland, in which accusations of child abuse against her late father Michael were rife.

However, taking to Twitter following the two-part documentary, Paris referred to his 'good heart' and said she was thinking about 'the bigger picture'.

Having previously tweeted advising her fans to be 'calm', she returned to the social media site to share her thoughts more fully.

The Gringo actress wrote: 'I didn't mean to offend by expressing that t***ies should be calm, i know injustices are frustrating and it's easy to get worked up. but reacting with a calm mind usually is more logical than acting out of rage and also.... it feels better to mellow out.

'Smoke some weed n think about the bigger picture. chillax my dudes.' She then added a tweet that read, 'ya'll take my life more seriously than I do.'

An angered Michael fan replied: 'The bigger picture is your father's legacy ruined and his name smeared forever but whatever though.

'They want to tear his name down and stop playing his music but it's cool like who cares that he died for this.'

Paris then penned: 'Yeah they do that to everyone with a good heart and tries to make a difference but do you really think that it's possible to tear his name down? like do you truly believe they stand a chance ? relax and have peace.'

The day before, Paris responded to reports that she's worried about the document and allegations affecting her fledgling career.

'I actually haven't made any statements yet, especially regarding how it affects my work life. you guys are reaching a bit. At least this wasn't a disgusting and attacking article though,' Paris said in a now-deleted tweet.

Sources have said that Paris firmly believes her father never abused children but has not watched the new documentary in which two of his accusers speak out.

Paris was just 11 when her father passed away in 2009 aged 50, following acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication.

Leaving Neverland features emotional testimony from Wade Robson and James Safechuck who allege Michael raped them for years as children. It has caused bitter reaction from both critics and fans of Michael.

Paris' extended family have claimed Michael Jackson was 'naive' about children but wasn't an abuser.

The HBO documentary has been the subject of much controversy after it aired this month with the accounts of Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who allege that Michael sexually assaulted them as children.

The late King of Pop's siblings, Tito, Marlon and Jackie Jackson, and his nephew Taj spoke out on CBS This Morning.

Tito's son Taj, 45, claimed that the family do not wish to 'put more energy' into the claims against their late relative - who died in 2009 - because they don't want to draw any more attention to the documentary.

Taj said: 'There's a fear to put more energy to it and more eyeballs to it. 'That's why Janet (his aunt) hasn't said anything, because she doesn't want to make it any bigger.'

The siblings stated that they know the Thriller hitmaker was not a sexual predator and accused the documentary of spinning lies.