Park Eun-bin Triples Her Instagram Followers

Written by Sondos Swed



Park Eun-bin is a South Korean actress.

Park Eun-bin debuted as a child actress before receiving her first leading role with a time-traveling romance drama Operation Proposal in 2012.

She has starred in television series Hello, My Twenties! (2016, 2017), Hot Stove League (2019-2020), Do You Like Brahms? (2020), The King's Affection (2021), and Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022).

And the 29-year-old actress Park Eun-bin gained huge popularity through "Extraordinary Attorney Woo". As of the 21st, Park Eun-bin has about 2.6 million Instagram followers.

According to Nielsen Korea, a rating research company, the last episode of "Woo Young-woo" recorded 17.5 percent nationwide, 19.2 percent in the Seoul metropolitan area, and 21.9 percent per minute, breaking its own record.





ENA " Extraordinary Attorney Woo", which recently ended with great interest, began airing on June 29. At that time, Park Eun-bin had about 800,000 Instagram followers.



"Extraordinary Attorney Woo", which opened with 0.9% of viewership, broke its own record every time with 1.8 percent in the second inning, 4.0 percent in the third, 5.2 percent in the fourth, 9.1 percent in the fifth, 11.7 percent in the seventh, 13.1 percent in the eighth, and 15.8 percent in the ninth.

During this period, Park Eun-bin's Instagram followers, who played Woo Young-woo, a new lawyer with an autism spectrum, rose to about 1.7 million.

Since then, the ratings of "Extraordinary Attorney Woo", which had been falling and rising, ended with a record of 17.5% in the final episode.

And Park Eun-bin's current Instagram followers, the main character of the box office hit of "Extraordinary Attorney Woo", had tripled compared to before the drama began. In addition, Park Eun-bin has emerged as a blue chip in the domestic advertising market.

Park Eun-bin has been in the Korean cinema field for the past 27 years.