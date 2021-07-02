Part-Middle Eastern Star Yara Shahidi Named Dior’s Global Ambassador

Part-Middle Eastern star Yara Shahidi has been named Dior’s global ambassador, Vogue magazine reported on Friday.

The French luxury house tapped the “Grown-ish” actress to be the face of its fashion and cosmetics lines.

In an interview with the publication, Shahidi said: “It’s pretty incredible to join the Dior family.”

“Hopefully I bring a playfulness to a space that is often so serious,” she added. “Dior have really leaned into what I naturally love about the beauty and fashion spaces, which is a real honor because you can only hope to bring your own ideas to a team that has a skillset and creative vision as large as Dior’s.”

This is not the first time the 21-year-old star has worked with Dior.

For this year’s International Women’s Day, Shahidi starred in the brand’s campaign created by actress Charlize Theron.

Shahidi was featured in a series of portraits and videos alongside American actress, director and producer Natalie Portman, Chinese actress and singer Li Bingbing, US model Dilone, South Korean figure skater Kim Yuna, Iranian-French architect India Mahdavi and French-Moroccan writer and journalist Leila Slimani.

The series of promotional videos is called #Diorstandswithwomen and #Diorchinup.