Payton Smith Gets Engaged to Girlfriend Hannah Wooten

Payton Smith is engaged to his girlfriend Hannah Wooten after almost two years of dating.

The 21-year-old country singer popped the question while at the Grand Ole Opry concert venue in Tennessee, but admitted he was "shaking" beforehand.

He said: "[I could] feel the nerves. At that point, every part of my body was shaking. But the moment she said 'yes,' my nerves faded away and I immediately felt this sense of gratefulness. I'm just so thankful that I get to spend my life with a girl like Hannah, someone that loves The Lord and loves me the way that she does."

Hannah, 22, - who had no idea that the proposal was about to take place - wasn't even going to go out with Payton that night, believing she would only be accompanying him to an interview.



She told PEOPLE: "It's funny because I wasn't going to get dressed up to come out here with him, but my mom convinced me to put on a dress and look cute to come with him and now I'm glad she did!"

The 'Like I Knew You Would' singer then went on to tell of he got stuck in traffic on the way to the event, leading Hannah to believe he was "nervous" about the interview.

He said: "We were stuck in traffic on our way here. Before I picked Hannah up from her house, I was banging on the steering wheel and yelling at other drivers to move out of my way," the "Run Girl. Then once I picked up Hannah, she was worried I was going to be late for my 'interview' at the Opry."

The couple first met when they were 15 years old but only started dating in 2020 after Payton made his musical debut at the Grand Ole Opry.