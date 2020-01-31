Penelope Cruz to Film 'Competencia Oficial' in Spain With Antonio Banderas

  1. Home
Published January 31st, 2020 - 08:04 GMT
Spanish actress Penelope Cruz arrives for the screening of the film "Wasp Network" on September 1, 2019 presented in competition during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido.—AFP photo
 Penelope Cruz, Antonio Banderas and Oscar Martínez are scheduled to start filming Competencia Oficial in Spain at the end of next month, producers announced Thursday.

The movie will be co-directed by Argentine filmmakers Mariano Cohn and Gaston Duprat, who wrote the screenplay with Andres Duprat.

"Banderas and Martínez play two very different actors with very different track records, whose methods clash during the preparation of a movie financed by a notorious and overeager millionaire and directed by a prestigious but somewhat eccentric director, played by Penélope Cruz," a press release said.

Cruz is an Oscar winner for her performance in Vicky Cristina Barcelona. She also co-starred with Banderas in Pain and Glory, for which Banderas is a current Oscar nominee.

Martinez is known for his roles in The Distinguished Citizen and Empty Nest.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2020. All Rights Reserved.

