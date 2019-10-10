  1. Home
Haya Al Shuaibi Gets Chin Liposuction.. and Fans Tell Her to Remove Malice and Racism Along with Fat! (Video)

Video of the Kuwaiti actress Haya Al Shuaibi taken while she is in the hospital (Source: @hayaalshuaibi_79 Instagram)

A video of the Kuwaiti actress Haya Al Shuaibi taken while she was in a cosmetic clinic has been circulating on the Internet lately.


Al Shuaibi appeared lying on her cot with the voice of a nurse or doctor in the background telling her it was time to go to the operating room.

Many followers noticed some marks on her chin and face, indicating that her operation targeted those areas. Some suggested that she was going to have chin liposuction.

Fans used this as an opportunity to bring up an incident from the past, an offensive video in which the actress talked about Indians in the mall, prompting accusations of racism.

Haya was criticized by social media users. One follower wrote: "as if the problem is in the double chin," and another said: "She should have suction for malice and racism as well."

 

