Pete Davidson Makes Fun of Ex-Girlfriend Ariana Grande

The 26-year-old SNL star did not hold back when making fun of his pop megastar ex, also 26, in his newly released Netflix special Alive From New York.

While the comedian said he didn't initially plan on mocking his former love in the stand-up special, Davidson declared the pop star 'fair game' after a friend told him she only dated the comic 'as a distraction' which she stated in the monthly publication.

She appeared on the cover of the August 2019 issue of Vogue with body make-up that many on social media blasted for in addition to touching on her five month relationship with Pete in 2018.

Ariana said at the time: 'I met Pete, and it was an amazing distraction. It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn't know him.'

Pete did not hold any punches on his hour-long special as he slammed his ex-girlfriend for the interview and that things would be entirely different if he were the one who commented on their relationship in that way.

Davidson then took aim at the 'amazing distraction' comments made by Ariana as he said: 'Can you imagine if I did that s***?

'If I was just like, 'Yeah, I was just f***ing her 'cause I was bored, and then Fortnite came out.' It would be insane.'

He also went on to criticize the fact that she wasn't blasted for the entire Vogue thing as he said: 'Something had to happen to her, there had to be some repercussions, right?

'No, she won Billboard's Woman of the Year and I got called butthole eyes.'

Ariana was not the only person the star took aim at as he also rescinded singer an apology to Texas politician Dan Crenshaw.

Davidson compared his rise to fame with Crenshaw's newfound notoriety, claiming he 'made [Crenshaw] famous' the same way Grande elevated Pete's public stature.

Pete outraged many after joking about Crenshaw's eyepatch on SNL, telling audiences he was 'he was surprised [Crenshaw is] a congressional candidate from Texas and not a hitman in a porno movie.'

'It was a very harmless Saturday Night Live joke. I didn’t think anything of it,' Davidson explained.

But after receiving death threats and a loud public backlash, Pete issued an apology.

Still, he was upset at people crediting him with elevating the Texas Republican's status.

'The only thing I don’t like is people are, like, "It’s your fault that guy won",' he complained. '...That’s not true. I think like most of the votes were in and that guy is a Republican with an eye patch in Texas. So it was a lock before it even started.'

'The only thing I did do, which I am guilty of and I apologized for, is I did make that guy famous, and a household name for no reason,' he went on, before quipping 'I did what Ariana Grande did for me.'

'I wasn’t going to do jokes about this, but then my buddy told me, he’s like, "Yo, I recently heard that Ariana said she had no idea who you were and she just dated you as a distraction." So now I just think it’s like fair game,' he continued.

Davidson's cutting jokes came after he opened up about the end of his relationship with Grande during a YouTube interview with Charlamagne Tha God.

During their lengthy sit-down, the comedian revealed his romance with Grande was over when her ex Mac Miller died.

'I pretty much knew it was around over after that,' the SNL castmember said. 'That was really horrible, and I can’t imagine what that s*** is like. All I do know is that she really loved the s*** out of him and she wasn’t putting on a show or anything.'

Davidson, 26, explained that he 'totally got it' when it came to his then fiancee's feelings about Miller with whom she'd had a two-year relationship.

'I was like, ‘Listen, I get it, do whatever you’ve got to do, I’ll be here.’ I think I said, ‘I’ll be here until you don’t want me to be here,'' he said.

Miller passed away on September 7, 2018, from an accidental drug overdose. He was 26.

In mid-October, Davidson and Grande ended their engagement.

He went on to date actresses Kate Beckinsale, 46, and Margaret Qualley, 25, and Cindy Crawford's 18-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber.

He acknowledges that he does use his love life as a source of jokes for his stand-up routines but he also seeks to be 'cool' with his exes and draws the line at anything he would consider 'hurtful.'

He told Charlemagne Tha God: 'I wanna be cool with everybody but, you know, stand-up's part of my life. That was a highly publicized thing. I feel like [Ariana] got her fair run and her fair stab at it, and like I said, I don't have social media and I don't have an outlet really to express my feelings so stand-up's just how I do it.'

He added that the Thank U Next hitmaker is 'the queen of shade... I hope people feel the same way about my jokes.'

Davidson recently completed a stint in residential rehab in Arizona where he sobered up and got help with his depression.

He said that going forward, he is done with dating 'for a while'.

'I’m going to try and stay away from that. It’s just a lot,' he said.