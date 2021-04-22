Pete Davidson Reportedly Tells His Friends He is Serious About New Girlfriend Phoebe Dynevor

The 'Saturday Night Live' star and the 'Bridgerton' actress first sparked rumors they were dating in March.



They were spotted in Manchester, England, together, while Phoebe also visited Pete's home city of New York, where he films the late night show.



During a virtual Q&A with Marquette University students last week, Pete was asked who his celebrity crush is, to which he replied: "I'm with my celebrity crush."



And the pair were also spotted sporting matching "PD" initials necklaces.



It was previously reported that the couple were taking things slow, however, an insider has now claimed the 27-year-old actor has been "telling friends he's serious about" Phoebe.



With the source telling People magazine they are "really into each other".



Pete was engaged to Ariana Grande for four months until October 2018 and he subsequently dated movie star Kate Beckinsale.



The comedian previously admitted to learning different things from each of his past relationships.



He said: "I think you grow a lot as a person. I've learned a lot from the awesome chicks that I've been with, and they're all cool. So I think you just grow, you become a better version of yourself, because you learn a little something from everybody."



And while Pete is happy to discuss his relationships during his stand-up routines, he is determined not to say anything hurtful.



Speaking specifically about his romance with Ariana, he reflected: "I think genuinely being hurtful is off-limits or anything like being s***** or anything.



"I wanna be cool with everybody but, you know, stand-up's part of my life. That was a highly publicized thing. I feel like she got her fair run and her fair stab at it, and like I said, I don't have social media and I don't have an outlet really to express my feelings so stand-up's just how I do it."