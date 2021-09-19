In Picture: Can Yaman Caught Crying by Italian Paparazzi.. Does He Miss Diletta Leotta?

A picture of Turkish actor Can Yaman in tears has gone viral on social media and fans rose up to defend their star.

Can Yaman is the star of the moment, who is able to catalyze media attention with a simple walk about in the streets of Rome, coveted by the production of the new TV series, Viola Come Il Mare.

Can Yaman Caught Crying

Can Yaman has lived a lonely summer after breaking up with Diletta Leotta, even after talking about throwing a wedding and meeting each other's families.

The Mr. Wrong star has had a hard hit following the breakup, and despite having thrown himself headlong into work, he is affected by the melancholy of the separation, and it could be the reason why he was seen in tears.

Italian magazine Diva E Donna was behind the crying picture of Can Yaman, under the title:

'The tears of Can Yaman left alone. After the farewell to Leotta, the photos of a nervous breakdown.'

Can Yaman Defended by Fans

After the diffusion of the photos showing the Turkish actor in tears and the allegations about the end of the love story with Diletta Leotta, fans have lost their patience and threw themselves against the gossips, defending Yaman with a drawn sword.

Handsome, charming, likeable and easy-going, they said; Can Yaman is the most coveted man in Italy.

The causes of the sudden breakup, which took place shortly after a trip to Turkey, have not yet been disclosed yet.

According to supporters of Yaman, however, the photos published by Diva E Donna have been manipulated and the actor is undergoing bad treatment by the Italian press, under the strenuous of a slow media torture.

The Turkish actor, after the success of the soap operas that saw him protagonist on Canale5, decided to move to Rome and continue his career there, becoming one of the leading actors in Viola come il Mare alongside the beautiful Italian actress, Francesca Chillemi.

An unexpected friendship has developed between the two actors, so much so that some are already talking about a possible flirtation away from the cameras.

News, however, that must be resized since Chillemi is happily engaged and that Can now comes out of the love story with Diletta Leotta.

Certainly, Can's popularity has led to unwanted overexposure, as the Turk has repeatedly admitted that he is very reserved about his private life.

In the meantime, filming of the new fiction continues as well as the preparations for Sandokan, which will see Can Yaman alongside Luca Argentero and Raul Bova, to the delight of all viewers.