In Picture: Donia and Amy Samir Ghanem Sob at Their Mother, Dalal Abdel Aziz's Funeral

Actresses Donia and Amy Samir Ghanem are currently attending their mother's funeral, late actress Dalal Abdel Aziz, held at Al-Musheer Tantawi Mosque in the Fifth Settlement, to be later buried at Al-Wafaa Wal Amal Cemetary, the same graveyard where her late husband Samir Ghanem was buried.

A number of artists have flocked to Al-Musheer Tantawi Mosque to participate in the funeral prayer of the late actress, including Amr Saad, Hani Ramzy, Nermin El-Feki, Hanadi Muhanna, Ahmed Khaled Saleh, Mounir Makram, Aida Riad, director Amr Mahmoud Yassin and Samir Sabry.

The body of Dalal Abdel Aziz was accompanied by her two daughters, Donia and Amy Samir Ghanem, as well as their husbands Ramy Radwan and Hassan Al-Raddad.



A state of sadness prevailed the artistic community after the passing of the great artist, Dalal Abdel Aziz, at the age of 61, after she had been hospitalized for nearly 4 months as a result of contracting the new Coronavirus.

Dalal's health condition deteriorated during the period she spent at the hospital, due to the complications resulted from the virus, as she faced difficulty in breathing, and she was placed on respirators.

Dozens of artists and public figures mourned the late artist Dalal Abdel Aziz, praying to God to bless her with mercy, and praising her creativity throughout her acting career, which nearly lasted for four decades, and what was known about her humanity and social presence in the artistic community, as she was always on the side of her colleagues in all social and humanitarian events.

Dalal Abdel Aziz was born on January 17, 1960 in Zagazig, Egypt. She graduated from the Faculty of Agriculture, Zagazig University, then she moved to Cairo, and was discovered by Nour El-Demerdash, then worked with the theater trio (El Deif Ahmed, George Sidhom and Samir Ghanem) at the beginning of her acting career.

Abdel Aziz received a BA from the Faculty of Mass Communication, Cairo University, and a Bachelor of Arts, English Department, from the Faculty of Arts, Cairo University, in addition to a diploma in political science from the Faculty of Economics and Political Science, Cairo University, and has presented many successful performances in theatre, cinema and television.

