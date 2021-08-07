Body of Late Dalal Abdel Aziz Is Kept in This Place

Donia and Amy Samir Ghanim, daughters of the late actress Dalal Abdel Aziz, have stayed in the hospital for 6 hours after they learnt of their mother's death, reporting Foochia.com

Local Egyptian newspaper “Al-Watan” reported that, quoting medical sources from the hospital: 'Donia Samir Ghanem and her sister, Amy, collapsed when they learned of their mother's death, especially since they were hoping that she would overcome this health ordeal and return to her home again.'

The medical sources added that body of Dalal Abdel Aziz was transferred to the mortuary in the hospital in preparation for her funeral, today on Sunday, after Al-Dhuhr prayer at Al-Musheer Tantawi Mosque in the Fifth Settlement, then she will be buried inside Al-Wafaa Wal Amal Cemetary, where her late husband Samir Ghanem was buried too.

Egyptian actress, Dalal Abdel Aziz, has passed away yesterday, on Saturday, 7 August 2021, at the age of 61, as a result of Coronavirus complications.

Did Dalal Abdel Aziz Know of Her Husband, Samir Ghanem's Death, Before She Passed Away?

Since the passing of Dalal's husband, artist Samir Ghanem on the 20th of last May, she was not informed of his death, as her two daughters, Donia and Amy, and the rest of the family, as well as medical staff, refused to inform her, in order not to worsen her health condition.

Medical sources revealed that the late actress was constantly asking about her husband Samir Ghanem during her treatment in the hospital, adding that she had written messages to him more than once whenever she could.

In one message, Dalal wrote to Samir: 'I feel the pain of Samir Ghanem and the difficulty of the disease, but my trust in God is limitless.. Samir's kindness will save him from the disease.'