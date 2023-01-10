Picture: Who's Hande Erçel's new boyfriend?

ibrahim çiçek shared the picture of him and Erçel on his Instagram story and wrote a Turkish comment that translates to: ''I found the correct address too.''

Erçel re-shared the picture to her Instagram story and replied: ''The flower and the butterfly.''

This comes after Erçel opened up about her love life in December, where she told journalists that she had no one in her life, adding: ''I am very sad because of the news that was published claiming I am dating someone new.''

"Sometimes, they share news about people's lives without thinking about their situation, and that is something that saddens me deeply," she explained.

"So, I had to clarify the truth, and deny all the rumors that spread everywhere," she added. She pointed out that rumors targeting her could be because she is a 'single woman.'

The star was previously linked to Turkish actor Kerem Bürsin, whom she met on the set of Turkish series Sen Çal Kapimi.

By Alexandra Abumuhor