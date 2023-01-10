Picture: Who's Hande Erçel's new boyfriend?

ALBAWABA - Rumors spread over social media stating the famous Turkish actress Hande Erçel has moved on from her ex Kerem Bürsin and that the star has found a new man in her life.
Sharing to her Instagram story, Turkish star Hande Erçel re-shared a post posted by Ibrahim Ciçek, where he appeared having his arm around Erçel, as both of them smiled.
ibrahim çiçek shared the picture of him and Erçel on his Instagram story and wrote a Turkish comment that translates to: ''I found the correct address too.''
Erçel re-shared the picture to her Instagram story and replied: ''The flower and the butterfly.''
This comes after Erçel opened up about her love life in December, where she told journalists that she had no one in her life, adding: ''I am very sad because of the news that was published claiming I am dating someone new.''
"Sometimes, they share news about people's lives without thinking about their situation, and that is something that saddens me deeply," she explained.
"So, I had to clarify the truth, and deny all the rumors that spread everywhere," she added. She pointed out that rumors targeting her could be because she is a 'single woman.'
The star was previously linked to Turkish actor Kerem Bürsin, whom she met on the set of Turkish series Sen Çal Kapimi.
By Alexandra Abumuhor
