Pictures of Can Yaman and Demet Özdemir in Palermo Taken in October 2021.. Have They Reconciled?!

It is rumored that Italian paparazzi have captured Turkish actors Can Yaman and Demet Özdemir together in Palermo in October last year while the Turkish actor was in the Sicilian capital for filming of Viola Come Il Mare (Purple Like The Sea).

The alleged pictures have found their way to the Internet and were widely circulated on social media, although the claimed Demet was wearing a face mask and her facial features weren't really clear.

The Truth Behind Can Yaman and Demet Özdemir Pictures

Unfortunately, it turned out to be false news, as the woman with the mask was not Turkish actress Demet Özdemir, and she was just a fan of Can, and the pictures were taken during the event by Aldo Coppola in Palermo in which Can Yaman presented his perfume.

The fan name was 'Patrizia Romano', and she was present for the "Can Yaman Mania" event dedicated to the fragrance of the Turkish actor.

During the event, Can Yaman met with many fans and gave autographs and selfies. And between a chat and the other, Patrizia's sister took the famous shots.

Patrizia told NotizieWebLive.it through an exchange of private messages on Instagram how she became the protagonist of fake news for a photo taken by her sister.

Of course with pride, as a long-time fan of Can, she shared it on her social profile. Someone took that photo and mounted the fake news exchanging Patrizia with Demet.

Many fan pages that published the photo and the news were reached by Patrizia who bluntly explained that it was not Demet in her photos but only her meeting her favorite actor who she simply exchanged a chat with complete serenity.