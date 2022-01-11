Moving for You 'Aşkım'! Is Demet Özdemir Relocating to Italy to Revive the Love With Can Yaman?

It seems that Demet Özdemir is thinking of turning her career around by moving to Europe, more precisely to Italy. Behind this choice, is there the ghost of the past relationship with Can Yaman?

It appears that Demet Özdemir, Daydreamer's sweetheart Sanem Aydin, is reconsidering her career options. Among those, there could be an upcoming move to Italy, where the co-star in the Turkish soap, as well as Demet's former lover, Can Yaman is now a resident there too.

As recently revealed, in fact, the two Turkish actors had a secret relationship born on the set of Daydreamer, which ended for reasons which are not yet clear.

According to last-minute rumors, it seems that Demet is about to join her ex in Italy.

Is Demet Özdemir's Moving to Italy for Can Yaman?

Social investigator, Alessandro Rosica has in fact received the tip from his sources in Turkey, according to which Demet Özdemir is considering making a change in her career and moving to Europe, more precisely to Spain or Italy.

Although it seems to be a transfer inherent in the career, fans of Demet have begun to connect some dots.

In fact, the news, also released by Rosica, is recent, according to which Özdemir has definitively broken up with her boyfriend Oğuzhan Koç. The dynamics regarding their relationship are not yet clear, which according to the Social investigator it was staged like that of Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta.

And immediately, fans Demet and Can confirm the hypothesis of a possible relationship between the two co-protagonists of Daydreamer. It was in fact revealed that Özdemir and Yaman had a secret relationship during the making of the Turkish soap, and ended - according to rumors - close to the departure of Can Yaman to Italy.

So is Demet's decision to change her career to give her love life with Can Yaman a shot?