In Pictures: Hande Erçel Is Seen In Bad Mood After Her Infection With Coronavirus

Turkish actress Hande Erçel was photographed leaving the company which manages her business in Levent the other day.

The actress, who caught Coronavirus with her lover Kerem Bürsin recently, gave information about her health.

Hande stated that she had a difficult process due to her infection with Covid-19.

"Like many people, it caught me. It was a difficult process. It was a really difficult disease. Get well soon to everyone who had it."

It was observed that the 28-year-old actress was seen to be in a bad mood despite regaining her health, and had a difficulty in breathing while talking to members of the press, according to Milliyet newspaper.

"MISS YOU SO MUCH, MOM"

Later on, Hande Erçel remembered her late mother Aylin Erçel on social media, who died three years ago due to cancer.

Erçel shared a picture with her mother who passed away on January 10, 2019, and wrote the message "A butterfly kissed my neck. I miss you so much, mom."