In pictures: Is there a new man in Hala Al-Turk's life?

ALBAWABA - rumor has it that Hala Al-Turk and Moataz Hesham are of an item.

Bahraini singer and actress Hala Al-Turk has been rumored to be romantically involved with Egyptian actor Moataz Hesham.

The romance rumors have been heavily circulating in the media after it was revealed that Hala and Hashem are co-starring in the show "Sukkar" (translated to Sugar) to be broadcast on MBC's streaming service "Shahid".

The young actor broke his silence and made a comment about the alleged romance to a local press outlet.

Moataz confirmed that these rumors are untrue, pointing that what brought him together with Hala was the romance in the series only, commenting: "People might link the series to reality."

"Sukkar" is based on a novel written by Jean Webster, screenplay and dialogue by Kuwaiti Heba Hamada, and directed by Tamer Mahdi, starring Magda Zaki, Mohamed Tharwat, Moataz Hesham, Reham Al-Shanawani, and a number of children.

The show initially was titled “Daddy-Long-Legs,” but producers settled on “Sukkar” as the final name for the 8-episode comedy musical series.