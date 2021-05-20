Pink Reveals The Secret Behind Her Successful Marriage

The 41-year-old pop star has been married to Carey Hart since 2006, and she's revealed how they've managed to sustain their romance for so many years.





The 'Just Give Me a Reason' hitmaker - who has Willow, nine, and Jameson, four, with Carey - explained: "There's no quit button. Unless we find one. Right now, we don't have one. But it's also [relationship] counselling. Learning how to speak the same language. ‘Cause we don't speak the same language."



Pink also admitted her husband has played a huge role in her career success, insisting the public's perception of him doesn't chime with his real-life self.



She explained to 'Extra': "A lot of people get Carey wrong when they think this is moto-dude, hypermasculine and tattoos.





"He's just the most sensitive, supportive guy in the world. He never says no. Any dream I've ever had, ‘Yes, I'm with you. Whatever you want to do.’ It takes swallowing egos sometimes.



"It's beautiful because it allows us to have this crazy, magical adventure and the kids, he gets to be with the kids when I'm on-stage and I get jealous sometimes."



Pink has endured a difficult year after being diagnosed with coronavirus in 2020.



But the singer thinks she's still been "one of the lucky ones".



She said: "It's been a really scary year for everybody, but I didn't lose my job and I didn't lose my home, so I feel blessed. I feel like one of the lucky ones.



"I got COVID. My son and I were really sick, but we pushed through it and got through it and thank God, we're fine now."