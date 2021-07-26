Pink Supports Norway Women's Handball Team Against Sexism

US pop star Pink has offered in a direct tweet to pay the fines handed out to the Norwegian women's beach handball team, after they wore shorts instead of bikini bottoms.

The team was fined 1,500 euros (£1,295) for "improper clothing" at the European Beach Handball Championships last week.

I’m VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR “uniform”. The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up. — P!nk (@Pink) July 25, 2021

Moreover, The German women's gymnastics team opted to wear full-body suits in qualifications at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday in a move they said was designed to promote freedom of choice and encourage women to wear what makes them feel comfortable.