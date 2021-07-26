Pink Supports Norway Women's Handball Team Against Sexism

  1. Home
Published July 26th, 2021 - 12:23 GMT
The fines were handed out to the Norwegian women's beach handball team, after they wore shorts instead of bikini bottoms.
BUDAPEST - AUG 10: Alicia Moore, aka the singer Pink, performs at the annual Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary, on Friday, August 10, 2007.Shutterstock

US pop star Pink has offered in a direct tweet to pay the fines handed out to the Norwegian women's beach handball team, after they wore shorts instead of bikini bottoms.

The team was fined 1,500 euros (£1,295) for "improper clothing" at the European Beach Handball Championships last week.

Moreover, The German women's gymnastics team opted to wear full-body suits in qualifications at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday in a move they said was designed to promote freedom of choice and encourage women to wear what makes them feel comfortable.

