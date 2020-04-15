Plastic Derriere? Nesreen Tafesh Sparks Outrage With a Bold TikTok Video.. Watch

Syrian actress Nesreen Tafesh is considered one of the controversial names in our Arab world, both for her previous romantic affairs and her clothes and videos.

Yesterday, social media users circulated a video of Tafesh doing a TikTok fitness challenge, basically testing to what extent a person can raise his feet, which Nesreen sort off succeeded at.

However, what attracted the audience’s attention was not Tafesh's flexibility, but what she wore, as she put the shape of her derriere on display, and prompted the audience to ask; “Is she wearing an artificial derriere?” Another commented, “The aim of the video from the beginning is to show the audience her body ... disgusting.”!

Nesreen always faces criticism with or without any reason, and she prefers, in most cases, to ignore them and focus on her work and the things that make her happy.