BREAKING: Yasmin Abdel Aziz Falls Into Coma & Her Surgery Type Is Revealed

A state of worry prevails on fans and the celebrity community after Egyptian actress Yasmin Abdel Aziz's heath has deteriorated in the past hours, due to a medical error during the operation she had.

Medical sources said that Abdel Aziz underwent an operation of Uterine Lymphoma Resection, while other medical sources named the operation 'Sebaceous Cyst Removal'.

The sources added that the surgery led to complications that necessitated to remove part of the intestine, which was followed by Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS) or Bacterial Contamination.

Egyptian media reported that medical sources indicated that Yasmin needed blood and plasma samples before being transferred to the intensive care room in a private hospital, and that she will undergo another surgery to treat the developments in her health condition.

Egyptian artist Tamer Magdy wrote on Facebook on Sunday afternoon: "Yasmin has fallen into a complete coma 14 hours ago due to a medical error while performing an operation."

But Egyptian journalist Sayed Ali confirmed on Sunday evening that Yasmin has woken up from the coma, and that her condition is now stable.

Ali added during his show "Hadrat Al-Muwatin" that Yasmin Abdel Aziz's condition is improving, and that her situation has become much better.

He added that medical errors are likely to occur, and that the important thing is to deal with them with caution and concentration, stressing that Yasmin is still in intensive care unit, and the date of her release has not been decided yet.

Yasmin Abdel Aziz's husband, actor Ahmed El-Awady, and her brother, Wael Abdel Aziz, urged people not to publish any news about Yasmin's condition which has not been said by either of them.