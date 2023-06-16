Prince Harry & Meghan quit Spotify's $20M podcast deal

Albawaba - Reports have emerged that the highly publicized multimillion-dollar deal between Spotify and the media company founded by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is set to conclude. Signed in 2020 for a reported sum of $20 million, the couple's Archewell Audio podcast venture has produced only a single series thus far.

Markle's podcast, "Archetypes," gained significant popularity thanks to her engaging interviews with influential women, propelling it to the top of podcast charts across various markets. However, industry publication Variety has revealed that Spotify had expected a more substantial output from the couple, citing an anonymous insider.

According to Variety, Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex are now exploring alternative platforms to house their content. When contacted for comment, both Spotify and Archewell declined to provide an immediate response.

Prince Harry, the younger son of King Charles of Britain, wed the charismatic American actress Meghan amidst much fanfare in 2018, symbolizing a modernized era for the long-standing monarchy. Over time, however, the couple's relationship with the royal family soured amid allegations of racism targeting Meghan.

In their pursuit of independence from royal obligations, Harry and Meghan relocated to California, where they continued to voice criticism of the institution. The prince, now 38, has courted controversy through his candid autobiography, a high-profile Netflix docuseries, and a headline-making interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Since stepping back from their royal roles, the couple has actively sought to monetize their media ventures.