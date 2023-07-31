Prince William spotted selling burgers

ALBAWABA - Prince William took a break from royalty to serve burgers at a food truck.

This week, Prince of Wales, Prince William was spotted serving burgers from a food truck in the middle of London.

The 41-year-old royal collaborated with YouTube channel Sorted Food to create a new product called The Earthshot Burger.

The Earthshot is a potato based and flavored with garlic, ginger and chili burger are made using Kheyti greenhouse vegetables and cooked on a portable stove and presented in a biodegradable box.

Customers and the public were shocked to see Prince William serving the eco-friendly burger, the Prince said: " 'So, for those of you who don't know, the Earthshot prize is there to repair and regenerate the planet."

He added: "The box you're about to eat in is built (by) a company called Notpla and there's no plastic involved, they've come up with a seaweed coating."

"The ingredients inside the burger are grown from a greenhouse in India from a company called Kheyti, and last but not least the way we cook them has been on a thing called Mukuru Clean Stoves, and that is designed by a lady in Kenya who came up with the concept to reduce air pollution."

The co-founder of Sorted Foods, Jamie Spafford revealed how unreal it felt to collaborate alongsie Prince william and shared: "Being joined at our studio and in the food truck by Prince William was a real 'pinch me' moment - hearing him explain how passionate he is about helping the planet and what the Earthshot Prize is doing was incredibly inspiring, and has already given us a lot of ideas for future projects to work on with our community."

Sorted Food is a British YouTube channel and food community created by Benjamin Ebbrell, Michael Huttlestone, Jamie Spafford and Barry Taylor.