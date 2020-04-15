Princess Ameera Al-Taweel Tweets About the Pandemic's Blessing in Disguise

Princess Ameera Al-Taweel tweeted, in light of Coronavirus crisis, about the pandemic's impact on the world, especially the decision to close the Great Mosque of Mecca to avoid the spread of the virus.
The Princess tweeted: "In such times we treasure our dream of the day we pray in the Grand Mosque, more strongly than ever before, because we have been taking for granted our proximity to The Two Holy Mosques."
She continued: "now we can appreciate the feeling of millions of people whom it is difficult for, and ask God to bless them with visiting the mosques. Glory be to God, behind all the misfortune there is wisdom and a feel for others. Oh God, have mercy on us."
فترة حسينا فيها باننا نحلم باليوم الي ندخل فيه ونصلي بالحرم، شعور يمكن ما قد حسينا فيه بالقوة هذه لنعمة القرب من الحرمين— أميرة الطويل (@AmeerahAltaweeL) April 13, 2020
والحين عرفنا شعور ملايين الناس الي صعب عليهم هالشي ويحلمون لو مره بعمرهم الله يكتب لهم نعمة الزيارة
سبحان الله وراء كل بلاء حكمة واستشعار بالآخرين
اللهم رحمتك
© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)