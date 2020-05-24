  1. Home
Priyanka Chopra Flashes the Flesh in Plunging Swimsuit for 'Expectation vs. Reality' Instagram Album

Published May 24th, 2020 - 12:15 GMT
Priyanka Chopra had a summery take on the expectations vs. reality meme Saturday.

The 37-year-old was the image of poolside glamour for her 'expectations poster' flashing the flesh in a plunging purple swimsuit.

She threw on a sheer white wrap and accessorized with cat-eye sunglasses, pulling her best smoldering stare for the camera.

However in the 'reality' picture Priyanka was flopping back onto her deck chair with a beige cardigan thrown over her face.

Priyanka gave the photo credit to her stylist Divya Jyoti, who along with her daughter Sky Krishna, three, has joined the film star in lockdown.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Expectation vs. Reality 📸- @divya_jyoti

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

Via SyndiGate.info


© Associated Newspapers Ltd.

